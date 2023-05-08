CUMBERLAND — A 21-year-old Cumberland man and a teen passenger were killed and two Preston County, West Virginia, men were injured when a passenger vehicle and a truck towing a trailer collided Sunday afternoon on state Route 51 near Mexico Farms, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Austin Robert Slider died of his injuries after being taken to UPMC Western Maryland and the 15-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene following the 4:30 p.m. crash that occurred in the area of Cresap Mill Road, police said.
Michael Vergil Robinson, 33, and Christopher M. Robinson, 41, both of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, were reported in stable condition after being taken to UPMC Western Maryland, according to the sheriff's office.
The accident remains under investigation by the Cumberland Police Department Crash Team and the sheriff's office. State Route 51 was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Allegany County ambulances and District 16, Oldtown and Wiley Ford volunteer fire departments responded to the scene along with the State Highway Administration.
Investigators are requesting any witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken to police to contact them at 301-777-5959.
