CUMBERLAND — More than six years after then-Cumberland Fire Department Chief Donnie Dunn sounded the alarm for the need for a new ladder truck, city firefighters now have a 2021 Sutphen model to help in their firefighting mission.
“It’s been a lengthy process,” interim Chief W. Shannon Adams, Dunn’s successor, said Thursday, a few days after the new purchase arrived at CFD headquarters. “The whole process took about two years discussing what we needed, meeting with Sutphen representatives and receiving approval from the mayor and council, who did a great job working with Chief Dunn getting this project funded.”
At a cost of $1.3 million, the new truck, equipped with a 100-foot aerial ladder, will be utilized in response to all structure fires in the city and outlying areas as requested by allied volunteer fire companies.
For the last several weeks, the city department has not had a ladder truck as part of its fleet.
“Our ’92 Sutphen was in service up to four or five weeks ago until a major transmission problem took it out of service,” said Adams.
Now, after 29 years of service, the ailing Sutphen is stored at the county’s Department of Emergency Services facility at Mexico Farms as part of the city’s surplus property to be offered for sale.
City firefighters trained last week with the new apparatus with the assistance of employees from the Ohio-based Sutphen Corporation.
“All of our drivers and extra drivers will be trained and cleared to drive the ladder truck,” Adams said.
There are two primary drivers assigned to the truck on each of the department's three crews and there are 12 drivers or equipment operators in the department. A dozen additional drivers “fill in as needed,” he said.
“We’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback and the new truck has been a boost in our capability and morale, knowing we have a safer and more efficient apparatus to do our jobs,” Adams said.
The addition of the state-of-the-art truck will also result in ”better insurance rates for the city,” Adams said.
The ladder truck purchase was funded as part of $3.8 million raised in a municipal bond sale announced by city officials in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.