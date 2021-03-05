CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 467 incidents in the month of February, an average of more than 16 calls per day, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
Most of the calls, 391, were for medical services, including 14 outside of the city of Cumberland.
Fire and ambulance units responded to a building fire on Old Willowbrook Road and assisted Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department with a building fire on Skyline Drive. City firefighters also responded to four minor fires.
Other calls included six vehicle accidents, three incidents involving shorted electrical equipment, three carbon monoxide incidents, two incidents with electrical lines downed, a water leak, an odor investigation and a sprinkler activation that occurred without a fire, according to a monthly summary of incidents.
