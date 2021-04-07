CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 536 incidents during March, an average of about 17 calls per day, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
Of 434 calls for ambulances during the month, 17 were to locations outside the city.
Fire and ambulance units responded to building fires on Liberty Street, Welton Drive and Baker Street. Units assisted Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department with a fire on Poplar Street.
Cumberland firefighters also responded to two vehicle fires, 12 minor fires and a fire in a wooded area.
Other calls included 10 vehicle accidents, including one involving a pedestrian, three flammable liquid leaks or spills, two flooding conditions, two incidents involving removing people from stalled elevators, an incident involving removing a deceased person from a collapsing building, a search for a missing person, a gas leak, an electrical equipment incident, a report of a downed tree, an overheated motor, a call involving fireworks disposal and a call involving a hazardous condition.
Cumberland received assistance from the Allegany County Collapse Team in removing the deceased person and from Ridgeley, Bedford Road, LaVale, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, Wiley Ford, Corriganville, volunteer fire departments and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services on structure fires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.