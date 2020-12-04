CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 568 incidents in November, averaging 19 calls per day.
Of the total, 453 were ambulance calls, including 20 that took place outside of the city limits.
Fire and ambulance units responded to working building fires on Maryland Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue. Units from volunteer fire departments at Ridgeley, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, LaVale and Bedford Road provided assistance along with the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Cumberland firefighters assisted Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department on a house fire on Sentinel Lane. Cumberland units also responded to a vehicle fire, a brush fire and seven minor fires, according to a summary provided by department officials.
City firefighters responded to 14 vehicle accidents, including one involving a pedestrian; four hazardous materials incidents; four power lines down, two calls for downed trees or limbs; a tractor-trailer with hot brakes on Interstate 68; an electrical short; a water leak and and an animal rescue.
