CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 681 incidents in May, an average of 22 calls per day, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
Of the total, 529 calls were for ambulances, including 44 to locations outside the city.
Units responded to building fires on Fayette, Winmer and Frederick streets, Hill Top Drive and Pearre Avenue and assisted Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department on a barn fire.
Units responded to two tractor-trailer fires, four tractor-trailers with overheated brakes and nine other minor fires.
Units responded to 21 vehicle accidents, including one involving a pedestrian; four lines down incidents, three incidents involving arcing electrical equipment, two natural gas leaks, two carbon monoxide incidents, two elevator extrications and a large oil spill.
Cumberland’s ambulance assisted Bowman’s Addition 22 times, Ridgeley seven times; Cresaptown, Hyndman and District 16 three times, Flintstone twice and Corriganville, Short Gap, Wiley Ford and Cumberland Valley once each.
Cumberland received assistance from Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department ambulance twice and LaVale Rescue Squad and Allegany County once when all city ambulances were on other incidents.
