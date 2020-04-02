Cumberland Fire Department averages 16 calls a day in March

CUMBERLAND —The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 501 incidents in March, averaging over 16 calls per day.
The calls included 407 for ambulance service, including 17 that occurred outside of the city of Cumberland.
Fire and ambulance units responded to two building fires, eight minor fires and one vehicle fire. The department also responded to six vehicle accidents, including one involving a pedestrian, one tractor-trailer with hot brakes, five hazardous conditions, three carbon monoxide incidents, three power lines down and two gas leaks, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
Cumberland’s ambulances was alerted to assist Cresaptown and Wiley Ford volunteer fire departments four times, Bowman’s Addition and Ridgeley three times, Flintstone twice and Fort Ashby once.
The city department received assistance from Bowman’s Addition’s ambulance when all of Cumberland’s ambulances were on other incidents.
"The Cumberland Fire Department would like to thank all of the agencies and individuals that donated masks and gowns to our organization," Dunn said. "We are very grateful."
