CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 578 incidents in October, averaging nearly 19 calls per day.
Of the total, 442 were calls were for ambulances, including 27 that occurred outside the city boundaries.
Fire and ambulance units responded to structure fires on Decatur Street, Blackiston Avenue and Maryland Avenue, receiving assistance from volunteer fire departments at Ridgeley, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, LaVale, Wiley Ford, Bedford Road, Frostburg and Shaft as well as Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulances. The CFD also responded to two brush fires, a flue fire and seven "minor" fires.
In addition, crews responded to 17 vehicle accidents, one involving a pedestrian, seven hazardous materials incidents, an animal rescue and a line down.
Cumberland’s ambulances were dispatched to assist Cresaptown nine times, Ridgeley six times, Bowman’s Addition five times, Fort Ashby three times, Wiley Ford twice and District 16 and Short Gap once each.
The ccity received assistance from Cresaptown and county EMS three times and Bowman’s Addition once when all city ambulances were on other calls.
