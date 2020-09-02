Cumberland Fire Department averages 19 daily calls in August

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 582 incidents in the month of August for an average of 19 calls per day.
Four-hundred-fifty-three of the calls were for emergency medical services, including 18 calls that ambulances responded to outside of the city of Cumberland boundaries, according to a month-ending summary provided by Chief Donnie Dunn.
Fire and ambulance units responded to a building fire on Kelly Road, receiving assistance from Ridgeley, Bowling Green and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. The fire department also responded to three minor fires.
CFD calls last month included 15 vehicle accidents, seven lines or trees down, six hazardous materials incidents, five calls for flooding conditions and four responses for tractor-trailers with overheated brakes.
Cumberland EMS crews were alerted to assist Ridgeley nine times, Cresaptown four times, Bowman’s Addition three times and District 16 twice.
The city received ambulance assistance from Cresaptown four times and twice from Corriganville and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.