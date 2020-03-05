CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department responded to 544 incidents in the month of February, averaging just under 19 calls per day, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
Of the total for the month, 433 of the calls were for ambulances, including 10 that occurred outside of the city.
Fire and ambulance units responded to two building fires, five minor fires and one vehicle fire. The department also responded to seven vehicle accidents, including one involving a pedestrian, 12 hazardous material incidents, eight hazardous conditions and one extrication incident.
Cumberland’s ambulance was alerted to assist Bowman’s Addition three times, Cresaptown and Ridgeley twice each and once each to assist District 16, Short Gap and Oldtown volunteer fire departments.
CFD received assistance from Ridgeley VFD, Wiley Ford, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, Bedford Road, LaVale, Corriganville, Shaft, and Bowman’s Addition volunteer fire departments on a working fire on Goethe Street. A Cumberland fire unit assisted Bowling Green and Ridgeley on calls in their areas.
The City also received assistance from Cresaptown and Bowman’s Addition twice, LaVale, and a County unit and an engine out of Frostburg once when all of Cumberland’s ambulances were on other incidents.
