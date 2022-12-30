CUMBERLAND — The victim of the Dec. 20 fatal fire at 525 Columbia Ave. has been identifed as 35-year-old Brandy Alisea Walker, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Positive identification of the victim was made by the Maryland State Medical Examiner's Office. Walker was found dead on the second-floor of the property.
Although the cause of the late-afternoon fire has not been determined, investigators do not suspect foul play.
“Our investigators, along with our partners at C3I, are continuing their investigation into the exact cause of the fire; however, at this time, they have no evidence of nor do they believe this was an arson or that a criminal act occurred,” read a statement from the fire marshal's office.
Cumberland Police officers searched the property prior to the arrival of firefighters, but were blocked by heavy fire from accessing the second floor of the building at 525-527 Columbia Ave., owned by Storm Properties LLC of Frederick. The 527 side of the duplex was vacant.
More than 50 city firefighters and mutual aid volunteer firefighters responded to the fire that was confined to the second-floor area where the fire originated.
Cumberland Fire Chief W. Shannon Adams said it took about 20 minutes for firefighters to control the blaze that was the lone fatal fire in the city in 2022.
