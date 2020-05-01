CUMBERLAND — A 40-year-old man and his dog and cat were rescued Thursday afternoon from the rain-swollen Potomac River in the Elizabeth Street area by two Cumberland firefighters.
The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was rescued at about 2:25 p.m. The man and animals were inside a bus that was located in a field along the Canal Parkway. The river was rising above food stage at the time as steady rain continued to fall throughout the region.
The rescue was performed by Cumberland firefighters Steve Adams and Jeff Wagoner, who donned dry suits and safety equipment before entering the water bringing the man and animals to shore.
“He was trying to wait it out,” said Cumberland Fire Department Battalion Chief Barry Winters as he provided details from the department's incident report. "He was in the bus when the water started coming in and he was trying to wait it out."
The victim and the animals apparently escaped injuries in the incident that also drew the response of the Allegany County Special Operations Rescue Team, the county’s Department of Emergency Services, the Cumberland Police Department and Department of Natural Resources personnel.
Units were on the scene for about an hour following alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
