CUMBERLAND, Md. — Progress on the Cumberland Gateway project has hit yet another snag as a shortage in construction materials will likely set the project back four months or more.
City officials disclosed the problem at a work session Tuesday.
The project, which began in 2014, includes the construction of a commercial center between Maryland Avenue and Park Street that will include restaurants, shops and a hotel. It previously has been slowed by several homeowners who declined to sell their property.
The latest setback, particularly shortages in steel and piping, has impacted the project as it has the building trade nationwide.
“As everyone knows, one of the major effects that COVID-19 has had on our entire economy is the supply chain of materials and we are no exception to that,” said Matt Miller, director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. “It has pretty drastically altered the path of this project ... the fact that the developer is simply unable to get the materials, which he needs to progress. That is what it has come down to.”
The Cumberland Gateway project had recently made progress as some permits were secured and ground leveling was completed. Developer Ed Scott, of Kline Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate, has been preparing to build along Park Street where Verizon, T-Moblie, a Chinese restaurant and D’Atri Subs have all expressed interest in locating.
“In the past month or so the engineers involved with the projects on the developers side have had to go back to the drawing board and sort of reconfigure the buildings with new design materials in mind in order to get things moving and get materials that are available on site,” said Miller. “The last I was updated they expect to have new materials on site in three or four months. They hope we can progress from there but a lot of that is sort of out of our hands.”
“This is going to be a problem for every sector,” said Bobby Smith, city engineer. “Getting the dollars spent is a problem but also finding the materials. We are four months on buying various types of pipes. The prices are changing rapidly as well. Much of the stock for prefabricated steel roof support is out.
“They were hoping to have material on site in November for the first building but we’ve got delivery dates before and I will believe it when I see it. It is what it is. It’s always been a problem but it’s worse now and we will have to bear with this as we move forward.”
