CUMBERLAND — Investigative efforts continued Tuesday by Cumberland Police and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit to figure out who is responsible for the death of a 25-year-old man found dead of a gunshot wound Saturday at Fort Cumberland Homes.
Antonio Maurice Rollins was shot in the back of the head with a small-caliber firearm, according to autopsy findings of the state medical examiner’s office.
Rollins, who reportedly had addresses in the Red Lion area of York County, Pennsylvania and Baltimore, was found dead on the kitchen floor of a residence in Building 12 of the housing complex early Saturday evening.
“We are putting all our resources to work in figuring out who is responsible,” Cumberland Police Capt. Chuck Ternent said.
“It is unfortunate that something like this happened in our community. It angers me,” said Ternent, who was recently appointed as Cumberland’s chief of police.
No information has been disclosed concerning a possible motive for the slaying.
Processing of the scene by police evidence collection technicians led to discovery of “several items of a suspicious nature.”
Four days into the investigation, police continue to ask for the public’s help.
“Cases like this are usually solved through cooperation with the community, so we are counting on your help,” said Ternent.
Anyone with information in the case may contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600; the C3I Unit at 777-0326 or Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 759-3550 and www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com/.
