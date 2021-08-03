CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday without bond after he allegedly pointed a handgun and threatened to shoot some people in the 400 block of Pulaski Street, Cumberland Police said.
Officers interviewed the victims and obtained a description of the suspect, identified as Kain Alexander Doman, 22, who was located in the area following the Monday incident.
Arrested without incident, Doman was charged with three counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in addition to charges of use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence, carrying handgun on person and disorderly conduct.
Doman remained jailed prior to a district court judge's review of the no-bail ruling set by a court commissioner.
No injuries were reported in the incident in which the accused allegedly approached the victims, pointed a handgun at them and threatened to kill them, police said.
