CUMBERLAND — A city man was granted pre-trial release Wednesday after he was arrested on numerous charges of robbery, assault and related offenses stemming from two incidents at South End homes and the alleged assault of three staff members at UPMC Western Maryland's emergency room, Cumberland Police said.
Daekwon Devin Wingate, 24, was served three separate arrest warrants issued by district court for incidents in the 100 block of Grand Avenue, the 200 block of Springdale Street and the incident at the Cumberland hospital located on Willowbrook Road.
On Grand Avenue, Wingate allegedly kicked open a door and assaulted a female victim before running away prior to the arrival of city officers. He was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace as a result of that incident.
A short time later, city police were called to Springdale Street where Wingate was allowed entry and then allegedly searched through the dwelling and assaulted an occupant who was dragged through the residence. Wingate, who ran before officers arrived, was charged with robbery, second-degree assault and attempted theft.
Later Wednesday, police investigated an alleged assault of three employees at the UPMC Western Maryland emergency room where Wingate had arrived for treatment of an unknown medical condition.
Wingate appeared before a district court commissioner who set total bond of $20,000 that he posted Wednesday.
