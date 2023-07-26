CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Tuesday after he was discovered in possession of a stolen handgun, fentanyl and crack cocaine when Cumberland Police officers served him with an arrest warrant.
Patrick Ryan O'Toole, 23, was charged with firearm possession as a convicted felon, loaded handgun on person, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), use of a firearm in a violent crime and stolen firearm charges, police said.
Arrested at a Maryland Avenue residence without incident, O'Toole was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.
The arrest stemmed from alleged death threats that included videos depicting O'Toole in possession of a handgun. The investigation began Monday after the victim filed a complaint of harassment with Cumberland Police.
