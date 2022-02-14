CUMBERLAND — A city man has been charged with a dozen counts of malicious destruction of property after he allegedly shot out windows and mirrors of vehicles Saturday in South End, Cumberland Police said.
Tyler Joseph Williams, 24, was one of multiple suspects identified through investigation by officers who responded to vandalism complaints made by victims in the vicinity of Arch and Second streets.
Williams was charged with 12 counts of malicious destruction of property and 12 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.
Following his appearance before a district court commissioner, Williams was granted pre-trial release on his own recognizance, pending trial in district court.
Police said the vandalism investigation remains open and additional charges are pending.
Earlier in the day, police reportedly investigated complaints of windows shot out of vehicles in the Eckhart area of Frostburg and in the town of Ridgeley, West Virginia.
