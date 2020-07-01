Cumberland man arrested after barricading himself in residence

CUMBERLAND — About an hour after he barricaded himself in his West Industrial Boulevard residence Tuesday, a man was arrested on assault and animal cruelty charges when he voluntarily exited the dwelling, Cumberland Police said.
Officers were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. to a residence for a reported disturbance involving an altercation with several other people.
Police said at that time a man identified as Corey Francis Schriner, 22, was observed striking a dog with an object.
Officers ordered Schriner to stop striking the dog before he reportedly fled into a nearby residence.
Police attempted to make contact with Schriner, who was said to be combative and throwing items that struck the officers as he reportedly barricaded himself with furniture placed at a door into the residence.
Police negotiators arrived and, after about an hour, Schriner exited the structure where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Schriner was charged with several counts of assault and animal cruelty before being placed in the Allegany County Detention Center. He remained jailed late Wednesday morning on $3,000 bond.
