CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Tuesday after he was arrested on a warrant from Mineral County, West Virginia, where he is wanted on burglary, forgery and firearms charges, according to Cumberland Police.
Jeremia Scott Abe, 32, was taken into custody on the warrant issued by Mineral County Magistrate Court for the alleged offenses that include a charge of deadly weapon for sale.
Abe was ordered confined to the Allegany County Detention Center, pending extradition proceedings to Mineral County to stand trial.
