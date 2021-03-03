CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Wednesday after he was arrested in connection with a recent traffic stop that sent at least two Cumberland Police officers to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl and heroin.
Police said Cody Waites, 32, was found in possession of fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine during the Feb. 26 traffic stop at an unspecified location in the city. During a search, the officers became exposed to the narcotics that were seized and were treated and released at UPMC Western Maryland.
Waites was taken into custody Tuesday before being jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center to await a bond hearing on charges of reckless endangerment, obstructing and hindering, obstructing justice, two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances (not marijuana) and possession with intent to distribute narcotics as well as possession of controlled dangerous substances in large amount.
