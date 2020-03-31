CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond following his arrest Monday during investigation of an assault complaint at a Harding Avenue residence, Cumberland Police said.
Anthony Maurice Smith, 30, was charged with assault, destruction of property and violation of a protective order.
Smith was also served a warrant charging him with three counts of violating a protective order, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct, police said.
He was jailed without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center as directed by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Police said investigation determined Smith struck the female victim's head off a door while threatening her life and damaging items throughout the house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.