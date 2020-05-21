Cumberland man arrested for alleged police assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested late Wednesday when he allegedly pushed a Cumberland Police officer during investigation of a West Side complaint.
Frank Nicol Sr., 52, was charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering police and failure to obey a lawful order before he was released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Police said officers were investigating a complaint of an altercation at Greene and Johnson streets shortly after 9 p.m.
