CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday after he returned to an Oldtown Road residence in alleged violation of a protective order, Cumberland Police said.
Jeffery Scott Ritchie, 51, was taken into custody on charges of resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property and two counts of violation of a final protective order.
Following the arrest, Ritchie was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending review of the no-bail ruling by a district court judge.
Police said Ritchie was present at the same property twice Sunday in alleged violation of the court order. In the second instance, Ritchie reportedly ran from city police officers before he was apprehended an the scene and taken into custody despite resisting arrest.
Police said investigation showed Ritchie had damaged a vehicle at the location where he fled before the arrival of officers.
