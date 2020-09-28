Cumberland man arrested for allegedly waving gun in South End

CUMBERLAND — A report of a person waving a firearm in the area of Virginia Avenue and Potomac Street led to the arrest of a city man, who was located in the area on Sunday, Cumberland Police said.
Police charged Maleek Alizee Thomas, 18, with first-and second-degree assault.
Thomas was found in possession of a BB gun when interviewed by officers. Witness information led to the arrest, police said.
Thomas posted $10,000 bond set by a district court commissioner for his pre-trial release, pending appearance in district court.
