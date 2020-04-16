Cumberland man arrested for court order violation

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly entered a Lafayette Avenue residence in violation of a protective order, Cumberland Police said.
William Scott Judge, 53, was charged with violation of a court order before he was released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
Police said a woman alleged Judge entered her residence and remove food from her refrigerator when she was not at home. She said Judge was prohibited from being present at the location by an order issued by district court.
