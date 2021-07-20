CUMBERLAND — A city man was taken into custody after he destroyed items in an East Side residence and then allegedly attempted to ignite the clothing of the arresting Cumberland Police officer.
No injuries were reported in the early Tuesday incident in the 200 block of South Central Avenue when city police officers arrested Jason Dylan Roager, 27, following a brief struggle.
Roager was charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officers, first- and second-degree assault, malicious burning in the second degree, resisting arrest and destruction of property.
Roager was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center to await an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.
Police said Roager attempted to harm the arresting officer when he was informed that he was being charged with destruction of property for destroying several items in the residence.
