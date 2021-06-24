CUMBERLAND — An alert Cumberland Police officer was credited Thursday for arresting a city man who allegedly broke into at least two residences, stole two vehicles and smashed a window of a Greene Street business.
Police said a sequence of investigations of the alleged crimes began when officers were called to the 800 block of Highland Drive where an occupant asleep in a bedroom awakened to find 27-year-old Nathan Michael Myers standing nearby.
Myers reportedly told the victim he had come to the residence to "help a female in distress," then left without further incident, police said. Video surveillance reportedly showed him driving away in a white SUV.
A short time later, police were called to a business in the 700 block of Greene Street where windows had been smashed.
Later, police investigated a complaint of a breaking and entering of an Arnett Terrace residence where numerous items were allegedly stolen, including an SUV.
The SUV was located later at the Cumberland Country Club where a pickup truck was stolen.
Police arrested Myers without incident after the officer found the truck in the Wineow Street area.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of motor vehicle theft, malicious destruction of property and related charges.
Following appearance before a district court commissioner Thursday evening, he was jailed without bond, pending bail review in district court.
The incidents remain under investigation with additional charges pending.
Police ask anyone with information about any of the crimes to contact police at 301-777-1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.