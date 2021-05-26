CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after Cumberland Police responded to a domestic assault call in the 400 block of Ascension Street.
Jesse Lee Hausrath, 35, was charged with second-degree assault before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner.
The victim of the 7 p.m. Tuesday incident apparently did not require medical treatment as a result of the alleged assault that occurred following an argument between the victim and Hausrath, police said.
