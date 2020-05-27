Cumberland man arrested in alleged domestic assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested early Wednesday when Cumberland Police officers intervened in a domestic assault at a residence in the area of East First Street and Virginia Avenue.
Police arrested Joseph Jacob Turner, 44, on charges of two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering.
City police officers arrived in the area and heard a woman yelling for help from a nearby apartment.
Officers forced entry into the apartment and approached Turner, who allegedly assaulted an officer before he was taken into custody.
Police said Turner pushed a female victim through a fence.
Officers checked the victim and observed injuries consistent with the alleged assault. The victim did not require medical treatment.
Turner was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center after appearing before a district court commissioner, pending bail review Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.