Cumberland man arrested in alleged Harrison Street assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond Monday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man Sunday on East Harrison Street, Cumberland Police said.
Andre Tarise Battle, 43, was arrested after police found him in the downtown area a short time after the victim provided a description of the suspect.
Battle was charged with first- and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing before he was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond following a district court bond hearing.
Battle was reportedly taken into custody after he attempted to run away from officers.
The victim told police he was on Harrison Street when the suspect ran up to him and knocked him to the ground. The suspect was armed with a knife at the time of the alleged attack.
A struggle ensued on the ground before the suspect ran away, police said.
The victim reportedly declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.
