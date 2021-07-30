CUMBERLAND — A knife-wielding city man was jailed without bond Friday after he allegedly robbed and assaulted a victim in the 100 block of Independence Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Christopher Scott Cook, 24, was arrested after he was located in the area Thursday and identified through the victim's description of the suspect, police said.
Cook was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault and wearing and carrying a dangerous weapon.
The victim reportedly told investigating officers that Cook approached him, demanded money and then struck him in the face with a rock. He also allegedly made threats while holding a "bladed" weapon after the victim failed to comply with the demand for money, police said.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.
