WESTERNPORT — Leonard Biggs, 83, of Westernport, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Born March 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Oliver "Buster" and Janet (Kerling) Biggs. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Biggs and Charles Biggs. Leonard was a U.S. Army and a U.S. Coast Gu…