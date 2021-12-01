CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after he was arrested on drunken driving and assault charges following an incident Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Industrial Boulevard.
Joshua Michael D'Atri, 40, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree assault before he was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on $1,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Cumberland Police said D'Atri was found unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in a business parking lot before he was awakened by a city police officer who repeatedly tapped on the driver's side window.
Upon awakening, D'Atri accelerated this vehicle, causing it to strike a marked police cruiser. The officer was dragged for several feet when D'Atri reversed the vehicle before the suspect vehicle was stopped.
The arrest was made after field sobriety tests were administered at the scene where D'Atri was reportedly found in possession of controlled prescription medication.
The officer apparently did not require medical treatment.
