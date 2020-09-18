Cumberland man arrested in alleged South End choking incident

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond Friday after he was arrested for the alleged assault of a female at a Springdale Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
John David Watson, 52, was charged Thursday with first- and second-degree assault when he was taken into custody during investigation of the complaint in which the victim alleged she was choked by Watson.
Officers observed injuries to the victim's neck that were consistent with her allegation.
It was not known if the victim sought medical treatment of her injuries.
