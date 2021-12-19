CUMBERLAND — Charges are pending against a city man who Cumberland Police said removed items from a Park Street business Saturday and then assaulted employees there before fleeing as officers arrived.
Christopher Scott Cook, 25, was arrested after a short foot pursuit with city officers. Police said Cook attempted to ingest suspected drugs and struggled with officers as he was being taken into custody.
Cook was not listed Sunday as being incarcerated at the Allegany County Detention Center.
