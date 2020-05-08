Cumberland man arrested in armed robbery of Harrison Street home

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested early Friday after he entered a Harrison Street residence and threatened the victims with a knife in a bedroom of the dwelling, Cumberland Police said.
Henry Delbert McCain, 54, was taken into custody without incident on charges that included armed robbery, first-degree assault, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and reckless endangerment.
Police said one of the victims was able to take the knife from McCain prior to the arrival of officers responding to the 2:30 a.m. incident in the 200 block of East Harrison Street.
McCain remained jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting bail review late Friday morning in district court.
Police said McCain also demanded property from the victims during the incident.
