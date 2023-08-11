CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday in the 100 block of Helen Street in an alleged assault of a victim who required medical treatment.
Cumberland Police officers took 56-year-old Mark Blaine Wharton into custody on first- and second-degree assault charges before he was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner.
The victim told officers of being struck in the face and choked by Wharton. An ambulance from the Cumberland Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1 p.m. and provided medical treatment to the victim, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.