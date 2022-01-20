CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested Wednesday during investigation of an assault complaint at a Henderson Avenue residence.
Melvin Glenn Bohrer III, 49, was charged with second-degree assault following the alleged incident in the 600 block of Henderson Avenue.
Police said the victim was reportedly struck in the face several times.
Bohrer was released from custody on his personal recognizance as ordered by a district court commissioner.
