Cumberland man arrested in Canal Street indecent exposure

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department is attempting to locate a woman with children who was the victim of an alleged indecent exposure incident on Canal Street Wednesday.
The victim fled with her children following the incident that led to the arrest of Harley Michael Higson, 29, of Cumberland, on charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
Officers were dispatched to the location after a business reported a man was seated on a step and staring at the nearby victims before he exposed himself.
The arrest was made following investigation that included interviewing of a witness to the incident.
Police want to locate the victim and any other witnesses and asked that they call city police at 301-777-1600.
