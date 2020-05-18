Cumberland man arrested in city traffic stop

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday after police investigated a suspicious vehicle on private property in the 100 block of Bedford Street, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Justin Lee Fagan, 52, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) before he was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner. He was scheduled for a bail review hearing Monday.
Police said the arrest was made after a drug-detecting dog alerted to the odor of a controlled dangerous substance in the vehicle. A search then led to discovery of an amount of CDS inside the vehicle, police said.
