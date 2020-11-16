CUMBERLAND — Investigation of a disturbance complaint on Ridgeway Terrace led to the arrest of a city man Sunday, Cumberland Police said.
Jacob Patrick Snyder, 21, was arrested when officers allegedly discovered him in possession of heroin, fentanyl and drug administering equipment.
Snyder was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.
Following arrest processing, Snyder was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review Monday in district court.
