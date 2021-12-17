CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested Thursday during investigation of a domestic disturbance at an Oak Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Todd Lee Shaffer, 53, was charged with second-degree assault prior to being ordered released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Police said the victim displayed injuries that occurred in the 8:30 p.m. incident.
It was not known if the victim sought medical treatment.
