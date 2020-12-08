city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A domestic violence call at a Decatur Street residence resulted in the arrest of a city man Tuesday, Cumberland Police said.

Ernest Magruder, 36, was arrested when city police officers investigated the pre-dawn incident, charging him with second-degree assault.

Magruder was released on his personal recognizance when he appeared before a district court commissioner.

The alleged assault took place following an argument at a residential location in the 200 block of Decatur Street, police said.

