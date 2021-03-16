CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Monday after he allegedly exposed himself and threatened to stab the victim if police were called, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
No injuries were reported in the Baltimore Street incident that led to the arrest of Aaron Josip Racic, 36, on charges of reckless endangerment, attempted first-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Racic remained jailed Tuesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center at the direction of a district court commissioner, pending bail review.
