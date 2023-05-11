CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested late Wednesday after he stopped in traffic in the 100 block of Industrial Boulevard and allegedly assaulted a juvenile victim following an argument, according to Cumberland Police.
Christopher Dale Bradshaw, 24, was charged in the 11:20 p.m. incident with first- and second-degree assault.
Police said Bradshaw allegedly struck and choked a juvenile victim before witnesses of the incident intervened prior to the arrival of the investigating officers.
Bradshaw was released after posting $8,000 bond pending trial in district court.
