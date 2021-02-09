CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop on Mechanic Street and a drug scan by a Cumberland Police dog led to the arrest of a city man Monday.
Alonzo Gene Butler, 48, was taken into custody after suspected narcotics were found in his possession after the dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Butler was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and malicious destruction of property, police said.
Following a bond hearing, Butler was released on his personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
Police also served Butler with a criminal summons charging him with malicious destruction of property stemming from an alleged incident Jan. 21 in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
