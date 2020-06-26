Cumberland man arrested in residential burglary

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday when he was allegedly observed carrying a television from a residence where Cumberland Police had just arrived to investigate a burglary complaint.
Tristen Lee Dorsey, 23, was taken into custody without incident at the Boone Street home on charges of first- and fourth-degree burglary and theft from $100 to $1,500.
Following a bond hearing, he was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bond, pending bail review in district court.
Police said the victims awakened Thursday to discover a television had been stolen from their locked residence while they were asleep.
As officers interviewed the victims, the suspect was seen carrying the allegedly stolen electronic device away from the property.
The investigation determined entry into the dwelling was made through a common basement of an adjoining residence, police said.
