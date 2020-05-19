Cumberland man arrested in residential burglary

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested Monday for breaking into a residence on East Industrial Boulevard, according to Cumberland Police.
Malakhi Deondre Henderson, 18, was arrested after he allegedly entered the residence through a window and then returned later in the day as officers were conducting an investigation. It was the second time officers responded to the location for the same complaint.
Henderson was charged with burglary, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering police.
Henderson was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
