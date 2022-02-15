CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Monday in connection with an assault that occurred in September 2021 at a Marion Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Dalton Lee Biser, 21, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before being ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for March 11.
Police said Biser attempted to strangle the victim, who declined medical treatment. Biser reportedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of responding officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.