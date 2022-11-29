police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly forced open the front door of a business and stole property in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.

Brian Thomas Garletts, 54, was charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary and theft crimes and destruction of property.

Garletts was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Police said items stolen during the alleged break-in Monday were recovered at the time and location of the arrest.

