CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly forced open the front door of a business and stole property in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
Brian Thomas Garletts, 54, was charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary and theft crimes and destruction of property.
Garletts was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
Police said items stolen during the alleged break-in Monday were recovered at the time and location of the arrest.
